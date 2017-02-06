Voylla disrupts segment, launches jewellery exclusively for men

Online jewellery platform, Voylla, which is also venturing offline with 100 plus stores in India, is breaking barriers and entering into the men’s jewellery segment with the launch of ‘Dare’.

Voylla has already captured a fair share of consumer mind space and the market with its trendy and exclusive women’s collections. With their new men’s range, the company is all set to underscore its leadership position in the market.

Dare jewellery will complement a man’s everyday look and help him stay trendy with wristbands, rings, studs, pendants and more.

Co-Founder, Voylla, Vishwas Shringi said, “Initially, we introduced a range of men’s jewellery alongside our women’s collections and were surprised with the kind of traction it received. We realised men’s jewellery is a much under-served sector and that is how we decided to introduce a range exclusively for men. This segment is projected to see a manifold increase and Voylla is scaling business by adding more and more categories to the mix. We will soon launch belts, purses and tech accessories.”

Shringi further said, “We intend to take Dare to our retail outlets as well. We will also have brand marketing integration done with high end men’s lifestyle magazines.”

The average ticket size of men’s jewellery is Rs 800, the brand sees a 15 per cent jump in customer base every month and there are plans to dispatch 200 new SKUs every two weeks to meet the demand.

There has also been a surge demand for discounted men’s jewellery from Tier III & IV cities besides Pune, Bangalore and Delhi.

Dare by Voylla has been designed keeping in mind that 80 per cent of the current audience lies between 18-34 years of age.