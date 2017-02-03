Mohit Khattar

CEO of Graviss Foods

Baskin Robbins

Mohit Khattar took up the post of CEO of Graviss Foods – Baskin Robbins in January 2017. As part of his role, he lead the brand, the business, and is in charge of expansion and growth of Baskin Robbins in India as well as parts of South Asia.

Prior to this he was Head – Retail Strategy and Branding, Godrej Nature’s Basket, promoted from the post of Managing Director of the company. Godrej Nature’s Basket is one of India’s foremost retail destinations for global fine foods.

As Managing Director, Khattar had directed strategy, business operations as well as expansion blueprints at the company. He led a multiple award-winning concept that remodeled the conventional format for food and grocery retailing, while also creating a successful retail brand for gourmet retailing in India.

Since the onset of his career with Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1991, Khattar, a Mechanical Engineer with an MBA in marketing, has been deeply involved in positioning and fuelling the growth of several high-profile brands.

Prior to Nature’s Basket, he held positions of varying importance with several consumer-facing organisations in the retail, lifestyle and FMCG industries. This includes being involved with the positioning and growth of the Subhiksha retail chain, where his roles included among other things – heading the marketing function for Subhiksha; the creation of a private label portfolio and driving operations for the Subhiksha mobile brand.

Under his stewardship, Godrej Nature’s Basket, which started in 2005 as a single fresh food store, has today morphed into a multi-store chain of premium gourmet stores strategically located at high street locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Offering items handpicked from the very best that Europe, Australia, Asia and the US have to offer, it caters to the specific aspirations of upmarket urban Indians for authentic world food and ingredients.

The retail chain boasts of stocking the finest international and domestic wines, cold cuts, meats, cheese, organic foods and a large variety of pastas, noodles, beverages, exotic and rare ingredients, meals, sauces, preserves and packaged food from around the world.

Under Khattar’s watch, Godrej Nature’s Basket evolved to be seen not just as a destination for fine foods and ingredients but also as a buzzing retail place where one must be seen and intermingle with chefs, pick up the latest food trends in town, acquire a few skills and tips and have an enjoyable shopping trip in general.

Its consistent expansion in scale and robust growth in sales – 10 times sales in less just over 5 years – has already fetched it several accolades at industry platforms.

The company retained its title ‘IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year: Specialty Chain’ for the 5th consecutive year at the at the Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards (CCGSA 2015). With 32 stores in 5 cities, its sales grew by 23%, retail space by 17%, Sales per square foot by 16% and Same store sales by 16 % in the calendar year 2014 over the previous year.

Khattar believes the success is the outcome of the chain’s consumer centricity and its responsiveness, among other things. “To be able to replicate this success, retail businesses must be laser focused on (a) understanding the needs of their TG, (b) responding to those needs (c) manage their supply chain efficiently by keeping stock turns high and minimizing losses due to dump, stock discrepancies and expiries.” he advises.

Khattar has not let the laurels generate complacency; even as retail keeps him energised, challenges of the business continue to offer new lessons. “Every single day throws up new issues as well as new insights, learnings and opportunities. We are determined to grow the business profitably and play a more meaningful role in the lives of our consumers. And that is why I enjoy retail – it’s a great place to be!” he says.

Nature’s Basket has tied up with e-commerce players Snapdeal and Amazon to sell its products online in 500 plus cities. It has listed over 700 products on the portal in the first phase and the range will increase in the coming months.

Khattar says, “This is a huge opportunity for the brand to connect with all discerning customers who are currently not serviced by our offline and online formats. We continue to aim to make food shopping a bigger pleasure and enable better and brighter experiences for customers by making it even easier for them to source the finest from around the world.”