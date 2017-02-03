Syska to enter FMCG segment with Amazon

After transforming the LED lighting and mobile accessories market in India, Syska adds a new dimension to its portfolio by entering into FMCG segment.

Targeting the youths, Syska has roped in Sunny Leone and Tamannaah Bhatia and Sushant Singh Rajput as its brand ambassador for its male and female category, the company said in a statement.

The company has launched 30 beauty and grooming products for both men and women which include shavers, trimmers and clippers, hair straighteners, dryers, epilators, for both men and women, it added.

Commenting on the development Director at Syska Group, Rajesh Uttamchandani said: “The category is also no longer specific only to Women, the 2,000 crore category is growing at a healthy pace of 25 to 30 per cent. We see a huge scope and potential in this category.”

Syska has plans to invest Rs 100 crore for expansion and marketing.

The entry into the personal grooming space is likely to begin by early February 2017. For the first three months, Syska’s personal care products will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon. The products will thereafter be available offline as well, said the statement.