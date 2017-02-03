Amazon launches fresh flower e-stores across 5 cities in India

Just weeks before Valentine’s Day, Amazon India on Friday announced the launch of its fresh flower store across five cities in India.

According to a company release, Amazon is helping customers celebrate any occasion with just an effort to click and buy flowers from the fresh flower store.

The store, shall help make Flower gifting easier with the convenience of door step delivery. The store offers customers a wide selection of over 1500 unique products from over 9 premium flower sellers in the country including 10 types of unique flora.

Currently, customers residing in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad can avail this service.

Commenting on the launch, Director Category Management, Amazon India, Kaveesh Chawla said, “Flowers are an evergreen gifting option – be it birthday, a congratulations note, thank you gesture or an apology. Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion and we are thrilled to be able to extend this offering to our customer. With the launch of the Fresh Flower store at Amazon.in, now all gifting needs of a customer are just a click away.”

Customers can choose beautiful flower arrangements, bouquets, baskets, and flower bunches from some of the leading flower brands such as Ferns N Petals, Indian Gifts Portal, FloraIndia and Flaberry to name a few. With a wide array of flowers, the store helps shoppers easily browse through the available selection and narrow down to the precise product that matches the occasion. Customers can also send personalized messages along with the flowers. Occasion based products handpicked by the sellers will also be available in the store for the customer to choose from.

Customers can avail delivery of flowers for the same day as well as for a day in advance. Currently only online payment options would be available for customers shopping from the fresh flower store.