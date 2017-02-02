Mohit Dhanjal

Director – Retail

Raymond

Mohit Dhanjal is passionate about retail. He loves the science and art behind consumer interaction and experience at point of sale.

His 20+ years of experience in this field spans across hospitality, apparel, telecom and ice cream categories. He has been instrumental in crafting retail strategies, developing concepts and implementing operational tools for retail.

At present, he is working with Raymond as Director – Retail.

In the past, he has worked with cross cultural teams and have helped countries in the rollout of retail repeatable models in Middle East, SA and SEAA. He has also led the geographic expansion of the brand footprint through Exclusive Brand Outlets as well as shop-in-shops in Large Format Outlet chains with a P&L responsibility at a National and Regional span of control (India).

He has been associated with companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd, TATA Teleservices Ltd, ITC Ltd, ColorPlus and Taj Group of Hotels.

He specialises in retail strategy, business development, retail operations and franchise management.