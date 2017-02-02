Top 10 Indian consumer durable companies of 2016

10 10 Onida

Onida is an electronics brand of Mirc Electronics, based in India. Onida was well known in India for its colour CRT televisions.

Mirc Electronics commenced its journey in 1981. Starting with a goal of manufacturing televisions sets, it transformed into a complete consumer durable company with a wide product portfolio including Flat panel TVs (LED & LCD TVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, DVD & Home Theatre systems, Mobile phones, Projector systems and LED lights.

Onida has been an enduring brand in the Indian Consumer Durable space, and has won the trust of millions of consumers with its high quality products. Being an Indian company, the company understands the unique requirements of the Indian consumer – more than any other company does. This has found expression in so many of the innovative products that have been launched over the years. This understanding of the consumer is one of the core strengths of the company that has enabled it to compete in the market.

Mirc has world class manufacturing facilities at Wada (Maharashtra) and Roorkee (Uttrakhand) with a capacity of over 3.4 Million Televisions and 2.4 lakhs Washing Machines respectively.

With a Maverick leadership team, Onida has become a torch-bearer for consumer-centric innovations and unconventional communication.

Onida was ranked 51st among India’s most trusted brands by the Brand Trust Report 2013 India study, a research conducted by Trust Research Advisory and subsequently, in the Brand Trust Report 2014, Onida was ranked 27th among India’s most trusted brands.

(With inputs from Bhavika Vallecha for Indiaretailing Bureau)