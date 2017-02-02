India Food Forum 2017: Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2017 winners

Innovative Indian foodservice and retail concepts are coming of age, and to honour these exciting and innovative food retailers, foodservice formats and food retail professionals, Images Group presented Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2017 powered by India Gate on the second day of India Food Forum.

Here is the list of winners across different categories:-

SIRA Trophies Presentation

K.T.Srinivasa Raja, Managing Director, Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Murali Mahadevan, Managing Director, Sri Krishna Sweets

M Mahadevan, Chairman & Director, Oriental Cuisines / Hot Breads

FOODSERVICE CATEGORIES

Excellence Awards – ON QUANTITATIVE PARAMETERS

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: QSR – Burger Singh

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: Cafes & Juice Bars – Chaayos

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: Ice-cream & Dessert Parlours – Baskin Robbins

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: Casual Dining Restaurants – Sankalp

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Innovation of The Year – Pizza Hut’s TripleTreat Box

Special Jury Awards – ON QUALITATIVE PARAMETERS

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: Effective Technology Adoption – Chai Point

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: Supply Chain Management – Pizza Hut

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: F & B Quality, Safety & Menu Planning – Haldiram

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of The Year: Marketing, Promotions & Customer Service – Starbucks

FIFI honours

Dorabjee’s, Pune Nuts ‘n’ Spices, Chennai Magsons, Gujarat

FOOD & GROCERY RETAIL CATEGORIES

Excellence Awards – ON QUANTITATIVE PARAMETERS

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Large Format – Big Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Supermarkets/ Convenience Stores/ Neighbourhood stores – More

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Regional Supermarkets – Heritage Fresh

IMAGES Most admired Food & Grocery Retail Innovation of the Year:

Future Retail – Making Kosh the third grain of India SPAR – Q Buster & Shop Floor Assistant Mobility Apps

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year – Staples Kuldeep Goyal, VP- Merchandising, Spencer’s Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year – Beverages & Confectionery – Rahul Kumar Choudhary, Category Head – Beverages, Reliance Retail Ltd.

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year -Meat , Fish & Livestock – Pramod Onkarappa, Senior Business Manager, Fish & Meat, Max Hypermarkets India Pvt. Ltd. (Spar)

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year – Fruits & Vegetables – Maneesh R. Dumbre,General Manager- Buying and Merchandising- Fruits & Vegetable, Hypercity Retail India Ltd

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year – Processed Food & Savories – Kuldeep Goyal, VP- Merchandising ( Food & FMCG) Spencer’s Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year – Tobacco & Liquor – Kuldeep Goyal, VP- Merchandising (Food & FMCG) Spencer’s Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year: Home & Personal Care – Partho Dev Sharma,Category Head – Home & Personal Care, Reliance Retail Ltd

Special Jury Awards – ON QUALITATIVE PARAMETERS

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Effective Technology Application – HyperCITY

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Supply Chain Management – Easyday

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Human Resource Policies & Initiatives – SPAR

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of The Year: Merchandising, Marketing, Consumer Promotions & Customer Service – Reliance Smart

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Professional of The Year – Devendra Chawla