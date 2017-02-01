DLF Promenade bagged the 9th Annual Estate Award for Retail Property of...

DLF Promenade bagged the 9th Annual Estate Award for Retail Property of the Year

DLF Promenade has been awarded for Retail Property of the Year – North at the 9th Annual Estate Awards 2017.

The award show was held on January 28, 2017 at Hotel Pullman in Aerocity, Gurugram.

The judges included estimable personalities such as Chairman of Magppie Living, , Interior Designer and founder of the Charcoal Project, , Director of the School of Planning and Architecture, Chetan Vaidya, Principal of Sir JJ College of Architecture, , Chairman and head of India JLL, , and Editor-in-Chief of Franchise India, .

With over 70 award categories and over 500 nominees, the evening was filled with energy and enthusiasm.

