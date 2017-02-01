Revealed: Top 10 Indian retailers of 2016

2 2 Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail, which operates a chain of convenience stores, supermarkets, wholesale cash-and-carry and specialty stores, is India’s largest retailer by revenues as well as footprint. The company operates Reliance Trends in the apparel segment while it runs Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart and Reliance Market in the grocery business.

In FY 2015-16, the company has added 624 new stores taking its total stores to 3,245 stores, spread over 12.8 million square feet and it is currently operating 3,383 stores. “Reliance Fresh” has consistently appeared in the list of most trusted national brands.

According to the company, the e-tailing segment is on a high growth curve and Reliance Retail is well prepared to participate in this growing channel.

“The era of ‘Digital India’ is taking shape as the ecosystem around data security, device and bandwidth availability, digitisation of wallets, content availability and more continues to improve. This is paving the way for a large number of customers to get a first-hand experience of online shopping. The e-tailing segment is on a high growth curve and Reliance Retail is well prepared to participate in this growing channel,” a company report stated in August 2016.

Fashion Retail: Reliance entered the online fashion retail business in April through AJIO.com, targeting shoppers with high-margin, curated fashion. The company has opened AJIO ‘shop-in-shops’ in more than 100 Reliance Trends stores as part of its Omnichannel strategy, an initiative on which the retailer is working aggressively.

With multi-channel initiatives for grocery and apparel under its belt, Reliance Retail says that it will extend its reach to cover the entire country much beyond the 500 towns where its physical stores are operational. The opportunity of integrating an ‘offline-online’ model would truly differentiate the customer experience.