Sri Sri Ayurveda launches Ayurvedic drink, Ojasvita

Sri Sri Ayurveda, the FMCG arm of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation, unveiled its new Ayurvedic drink, Ojasvita, on the first day of the India Food Forum 2017.

The health drink is endorsed by Olympic silver medalist P V Sindhu and National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. The company, which is planning to scale its business by launching masala, home care items, organic food and staples, is looking to extend the Ojasvita brand to cookies as well.

Sri Sri Ayurveda currently has 30-35 products ranging from shampoos, creams, toothpaste, soaps, honey and ghee among others.

It offers 350+ products including beverages, food products, health care and personal care products.

We have a lot that is planned, a lot that is in innovation stage for this year,” Sri Sri Ayurveda, Chief Marketing Officer, Tej Katpitia said at the India Food Forum.

The company, which has three factories at present, is targeting the toothpaste and health snacks space in particular to capture growth and is also looking to increase brand presence in metros and modern retail.

“Going forward, our health drinks and toothpaste, these are two areas we are going to focus and get it to as many people as possible,” Katpitia said.

“We definitely want to increase our availability through franchises, retail and modern trade. That is something on cards this year,” he said.

The India Food Forum is a crisp barometer of the rapid changes sweeping food retail in India – the world’s fastest growing major market – and provides in-depth insights on navigating the future.

The 10th edition of India Food Forum is currently underway in Mumbai.