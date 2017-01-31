Kinjal Shah,

CEO,

Crossword Bookstore

Kinjal Shah, with over 13 years of book retailing experience, has an in-depth understanding of both Indian as well as International retailing environment.

Shah has been the Chief Executive Officer of Crossword bookstores Limited since May 2014. Having served as the Chief Operating Officer before being elevated to the position, Shah is responsible for developing the business, ensuring world class service, building new strategies and driving innovation in a very challenging business.

Recently, Shah has been awarded the Most Talented Retail Professional Retailer of the Year 2015 by Asia Retail Congress. During his tenure over the last 13 years, Crossword Bookstores has grown from strength to strength under his leadership. Under his guidance, Crossword has won numerous awards and accolades, the most recent being Best Book Retailer Winner of the prestigious – Indian Retail Awards 2014 and National Award For Marketing Excellence In Retail Sector on July 24, 2015.