Smriti Irani launches Apparel and Garment Making Centre in Ampati

Smriti Irani, Union Textile Minister on Tuesday inaugurated one of a kind Apparel and Garment Making Centre in Ampatigiri, the home constituency of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Dedicating the centre to the people of Meghalaya., PTI quoted Smriti as saying, “Once this centre functions to its full potential, it will be an indication to investors across the country that the youth of the region are ready for economic engagement and expansion.”

“This project is a testimony of the true convergence of efforts from both the Centre and the state,” Smriti added.

Employment opportunities will be presented to both men and women of the region and make them economically empowered through the Centre, the Union Minister told PTI.

Covering an area of 45,000 sq feet, the centre was set up under North East Region Textiles Promotion Scheme (NERTPS) at an approximate cost of Rs 14.26 crore and was completed within a record time since its construction began in 2015.

Smriti was further quoted by PTI as saying, “the Union Ministry of Textiles was implementing projects worth Rs 70 crore in the Secriculture & Weaving sector for Meghalaya alone, and currently out of Rs 53 crore, close to Rs 32 crore has already been sanctioned for the state for promotion of handlooms and appealed to the youngsters, particularly women, to leverage upon their handloom legacy and become enterprising entrepreneurs.”

As the region is well-known for regional dyes, she urged the weavers of the state to register with the India Handloom Brand which can connect the weavers directly with huge multinational companies.