Vinod Bidarkoppa

Group CIO

Future Group

Vinod Bidarkoppa’s achievements over the years are a result of his deep understanding of different dimensions of the Business- Technology canvas, having been in Executive leadership roles with Technology powerhouse (HP), Travel Software Product Platform pioneer (Sabre/American Airlines) and with leading principal businesses (Tesco).

His success in realizing business outcomes is the result of his customer-centricity, risk taking, collaborative and data driven style of operation, whether it is growing-scaling existing footprints or incubating-accelerating new initiatives.

Top five priorities for Bidarkoppa for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, building and enhancing the mobile strategy, data security and fraud protection, up-skilling people and getting organisations digitally savvy and building alignment of IT with other functions.

According to Bidarkoppa top three challenges that retailers will face from a technology point of view are enterprise technology adoption lag relative to consumer adoption of technology, security and true Omnichannel implementation.