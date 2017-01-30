Home decor brand Maddhome forays into furniture category

Maddhome, an established name in the e-commerce category, selling home decor products and furnishings, has ventured into a new category – home furniture.

The online retailer promises to sell timeless pieces of furniture that will “add a touch of luxury and sophistication to your home”.

The website offers a large variety of luxurious furniture to choose from. The range includes upholstered chairs, ottomans, rugs, iron and wooden stools, pouffes, benches and accent stools to name a few.

The designs are a mix of classic and modern and some of the furniture is even made of recycled natural wood.

Maddhome has got the patronage of multiple high end export houses that supply goods to premium brands globally. This unique collaboration gives the e-tailer to have an edge over others in innovation.