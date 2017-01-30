Bikano expands product offerings; eyes Rs 1,000 crore turnover by FY 2019

Fast food and snacks retailer Bikano, part of Bikanerwala Group, is eyeing Rs 1,000 crore turnover by fiscal 2019 as it expands product offerings and plans to open more outlets across the country.

“We are looking at Rs 1,000 crore turnover by financial year of 2019 as we expand our food and snacks offerings. We are also looking to increase our retail outlet count,” Director, Bikanerwala, Manish Aggarwal was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: The company, which entered ready-to-eat segment last month, reported turnover of Rs 550 crore in the previous fiscal and looking to close the current financial year with sales of Rs 650-675 crore.

The company is also setting up two new plants in Greater Noida and Hyderabad for an investment of Rs 150 crore.

“We are investing Rs 150 crore for setting up these two plants. Greater Noida plant is expected to be operational by end of this calender year while Hyderabad will be by the end of next year. These plants will significantly expand our manufacturing capacities,” Aggarwal was quoted by PTI as saying.

At present, the company has three manufacturing plants — in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Rai ( Haryana) and in Delhi — in the country.

At present, Bikano has a network of 55 stores across the country and is looking to add up to 25 more in 3-4 years.

“We plan to open 20-25 outlets in 3-4 years time. We will also look at entering new markets. At present, we don’t have presence in South India and Maharashtra and also in far east India. Our stores are both company owned and franchised,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.