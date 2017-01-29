Leading online jewellery brand ‘Candere’ creates customization

In an e-commerce market that is slowly filling up with numerous jewellery brands and online retail stores, it is a fight for survival; and team Candere has yet again proven their worth as a technically sound and aesthetically appealing website. Having had changed their look entirely in 2016, Candere has launched some novel features this year that undoubtedly improves their user experience moving them a notch ahead in the online game of sparkles.

According to a PTI report: With the Valentine season upon us, there is a lot of speculation over upcoming collections, offers and ideas and Candere has launched not one, not two, but three customization features that can help a buyer make a choice more easily than ever. For those with a creative streak, there is now an easel ready for customization of bespoke jewellery, designed by the customer and with exact specifications.

The feature requires an image or a sketch to be uploaded with specifications on colour, quality etc., and it shall be made to order; a design strictly exclusive to the customer. “We receive numerous customization requests and have been designing jewellery based on individual preferences for a while now; it is amazing to see how much talent is out there,” CEO, Candere, Rupesh Jain was quoted by PTI as saying.

“It would probably not be the worst idea to create a customization feature that makes it easier for patrons to design their own bespoke jewellery,” having said that, Candere specializes in customizing solitaire rings, “we have received maximum requests for engagement rings and couple bands,” Head of Customer Care, Reaz Ahmed was quoted by PTI as saying.

It does not end here though, with the increasing demand for variety, Candere’s technical team has introduced the much awaited hovering feature that allows you to see a product change from one gemstone to another just by moving the cursor; this is limited to gemstone rings and studs and range from a choice of two to twelve gemstone options.