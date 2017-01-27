Ranjit Satyanath

Head – Technology

Infiniti Retail Ltd

Ranjit Satyanath’s career progression in the world of IT and retail began in the early 90s as an Asst. General Manager, Information Systems at Asian Sky Shop. This was followed by work in the financial services sector with Birla Sun life Insurance and ICICI Bank ltd. 2006 saw him setting foot into retail at Shoppers Stop Limited.

Over the years, he has been instrumental in creating some impactful tech solutions, from building a strong outsourcing model for application development and end user support to creating Shoppers Stop’s online shopping channel with one of the largest product catalogues on Magento Enterprise to developing mobile apps for Shoppers Stop and Crossword Bookstores.

He also played a key role in the implementation of retail’s first vendor collaboration application for EDI. At Croma, he is spearheading the company’s migration from brick-and-mortar to omnichannel Retailing.

Top five priorities for Satyanath for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, integrating methodologies to manage co-existence of multiple disparate systems used in retail, data security and fraud protection, up-skilling people and getting organizations digitally savvy and building alignment of IT with other functions.

According to Satyanath, top three challenges retailers will face from a technology point of view are re-architect business systems from ground up to keep up with the expectations of today’s digitally connected customer, harvesting and drawing insights from data and data security.