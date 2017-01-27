Home Research Fashion Marketing Trends: Strategies from top brands that apply to all e-commerce...ResearchRetail Hub Fashion Marketing Trends: Strategies from top brands that apply to all e-commerce budgets By Indiaretailing Bureau -January 27, 2017 SHARE Facebook Twitter Over the past decade, online shopping as a practice has evolved from a stagnant, purely transactional experience to something far more personal, emotional and memorable. This Retail Touch Points reveals all…Click Here To Download The Full Report Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Your Mobile (required) Your Company Designation