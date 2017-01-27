Amazon’s worth is now more than top 8 brick-and-mortar retailers combined

According to Credit Suisse analysts led by Eugene Klerk, with a current market cap of $390 billion, Amazon is now worth more than the top eight traditional brick-and-mortar retailers combined.

The note by the analysts’ goes on to say that the Seattle-based retail giant is worth more than Best Buy, Macy’s, Target, JCPenney, Nordstrom, Walmart, Kohl’s and Sears.

According to JP Mangalindan, senior correspondent for Yahoo Finance, the data is not surprising given the rapid transition over the last 20 years away from shopping in physical retail stores in lieu of online shopping, where retailers like Amazon can offer lower pricing on products and services because they don’t have to offset the costs of also paying for physical stores.