Milind Soman unveils active lifestyle brand for women, Deivee

Actor, model and fitness evangelist Milind Soman on Friday unveiled his latest offering for Indian women, an active lifestyle brand called Deivee. Deivee pronounced as ‘Devi’ means goddess and aspires to help women connect with the goddess within her.

Milind Soman has always been at the forefront of women’s fitness and has spearheaded the Pinkathon initiative for years. This is his way of aiding Indian women in their quest to get fit.

Deivee is an active lifestyle brand with a range of specialised clothing for various activities such as running, walking, Yoga, swimming and gym wear.

Co-founder, Deivee, Milind Soman, said, “Over the years watching women run in salwars and saris made us develop innovative active wear based on the comfort of Indian Women. We have developed the world’s first ‘Performance Kurti’. A Kurti made with imported performance fabrics using active evaporation technology and antimicrobial finishes. It gives you all the same features found in global sports wear but in an India avataar.”

Deivee has also developed a range of Organic Yoga Wear for women using 100 per cent certified with chemical free organic cotton. Given the recent boom in Yoga and the Prime Minister’s push of Yoga through the Yoga Day initiatives, there has been a huge rise in Yoga practitioners. Deivee is poised to fill the growing demand for good natural Yoga wear.

Co Founder, Darshan M said, “Deivee is the first brand to develop active wear for the various body types. If you are apple or pear shaped or hour glass shaped you no longer have to try to fit into something not designed for you.”

The global Yoga wear is estimated at over $25 Billion US Dollars and Indian market is still in its infancy. Deivee has received seed investment from Hyderabad-based film star Allu Sirish.

Allu Sirish said, “Athleisure is a global trend currently and is poised to take India by storm. Deivee is in the forefront of this revolution with its stylish active wear.”

Sirish is confident that Deivee will ride on this wave on Athleisure and become a Rs 100 crore brand in the next few years.

The overall rise in fitness culture is reflected today across all facets of life. Every neighbourhood seems to have new fitness centres mushrooming all over the country are just signs of the massive drive towards a healthier nation.

Deivee seems to be at the right time at the right place with its much needed comfortable range of active wear for Indian women. Given that Indian women have very different body types, environments and sensibilities this launch should be a boon for many a woman.