Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only and Selected Homme set up shop in Goa

European fashion brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only and Selected Homme have opened their first-ever outlets in a multi-brand store in Goa. The store is spread over a trading area of 6,500 sq. ft., and has on offer, the latest international styles and trends for fashion-conscious men and women.

The building which houses the brands is a timeless heritage property that looks like it is straight out of Paris’ Champs-Elysées. Located on Panjim’s high street fashion stretch, the innovative layout, striking visual merchandizing and tasteful décor aim to provide an international and luxurious shopping experience to customers.

The store houses latest collections of all brands. Vero Moda’s SS ’17 collection includes western, bohemian, beach friendly and formal wear, while ONLY’s collection consists of the trendiest designs, high on fashion and perfect to ring in the summer months.

Jack & Jones – a democratic jeans brand making it easy for the fashion conscious to create their own personal style – will showcase its latest range of denims, shirts, t-shirts, modern menswear accessories, while Selected Homme – a luxury menswear brand, with a strong focus on quality, premium fabric and fit – will display its Mediterranean hues inspired suits, jackets and shirts.