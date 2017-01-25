Arun Naikar

Head E-commerce

Fabindia

Arun Naikar has over 15 years of experience in varied sectors like customer service, corporate sales and e-commerce.

With hands on experience on growing business startups on B2B and B2C fronts and proven ability to bring about business growth and achieve targets while managing costs and risks, he has spearheaded a B2B vertical on a national level business specializing in RnR, loyalty programs, corporate gifting and merchandise across nine branches in India which further evolves in functions of sales and marketing, account management, procurement and fulfillment.

He has worked with companies like Landmark Ltd, Sify Technologies, eOfficePlanet India Pvt Ltd. and Dishnet DSL Ltd

He specialises in e-commerce strategy and development, digital marketing, category management, strategic partnership and alliances, team management and customer service.

He has earned his Master’s degree in Marketing Management from Welingkar Institute of Management.