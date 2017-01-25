Walmart’s Rosalind Brewer, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella to join Starbucks’ Board

Starbucks Corporation announced on Wednesday the nominations of President and Chief Executive Officer of Sam’s Club (a division of Walmart), Rosalind Brewer; Executive Chairman of the LEGO Brand Group, Jørgen Vig Knudstorp; and CEO of Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella, to the Starbucks Board of Directors.

Each has been nominated for election to the Board at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 22, 2017, along with the nomination of the company’s current directors other than James Shennan, who is retiring from the Board immediately prior to the meeting.

“For 45 years, the success of the Starbucks brand has been built upon the preservation of the trust, confidence and connection we have with our customers and partners,” said Starbucks Chairman & CEO, Howard Schultz.

“Innovation and pushing to alter the status quo are also core to our culture, and by welcoming three world-class, values-based leaders — Roz, Jørgen and Satya — to Starbucks Board of Directors upon their election at the Annual Meeting, we will strengthen our leadership and add unmatched expertise in technology, strategy, and retail to the company at a time of unprecedented change for our industry. I look forward to welcoming each of these leaders to Starbucks Board of Directors,” he added.

Rosalind Brewer will bring to the Board extensive insight on large-scale operations and supply chain logistics based on her senior leadership positions with Sam’s Club and Walmart, as well as valuable experience in consumer products and distribution.

She will also provide vast experience in product development, product management, leadership, digital technology and innovation, and international operations and distribution.

“For many years, I’ve looked to Starbucks as a leader in how companies should stay ahead of innovation, build trust and loyalty with customers and deeply engage in local and global communities. As an avid customer, I am delighted every day to see just how much this company focuses on honing its craft. It will be an honor to put my many years of retail and customer engagement to work on behalf of the brand, and to serve alongside such a talented group in doing so,” Brewer said.

Knudstorp will provide global executive leadership experience from one of the world’s most renowned toy manufacturers and recognizable brands. He will also bring a proven record of innovation and unique insight of brand and digital marketing, strategy, consumer products, and international operations and distribution to the Board.

He said: “I find Starbucks truly fascinating and inspiring because of its high quality products and customer experiences, the authenticity of the brand, the company’s caring approach to consumers and employees and not least the ambitious responsibility agenda,” adding, “Starbucks was founded on a simple, essential idea and now the company has grown in to becoming a very strong, innovative brand with the potential to expand its global presence further. I am very excited to have been nominated to join the Board and to contribute to the continued development of this fantastic company.”

Satya Nadella will bring to the Starbucks Board extensive experience and an understanding of how technology will be used and experienced around the world. He will provide the Board with invaluable insight in international operations and distribution as Starbucks continues to focus on innovative ways to use technology to elevate the brand and grow its business.

“I’m honored to have been nominated to join the Board of this world-renowned company,” said Nadella. “As a regular customer myself, I’ve always admired Starbucks focus and deep passion for its customers and the communities it does business in and hope my years of experience in the technology industry will be of value to the company.”