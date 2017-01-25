Luxury shoe company Cuir Fashion launched exclusively on Amazon

Online shoe company, Cuir Fashion is focused on high quality genuine leather shoes and belts, and is launching new products exclusively on the e-commerce major, Amazon.in.

According to an ANI report, Cuir Fashion is a new luxury fashion brand set to launch early in February. The company manufactures its own unique brand of quality shoes and belts in a variety of styles and colors. Products may be purchased through Cuir Fashion’s website starting in early to mid-February 2017, and now, selected products are available to purchase on Amazon.in.

Founder and CEO of Cuir Fashion, Mohammad Aamir L was quoted by ANI as saying: “This is a great opportunity for our young business to grow because a wide base of customers can now view our products on one of the major online shopping site. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for Cuir Fashion in 2017.”

The company is also currently running a giveaway worth of Rs. 50,000. The giveaway is being held to promote Cuir Fashion’s upcoming feature “Specliser,” which will allow users to design and order customized shoes and belts exclusively through its website, https://cuirfashion.com/.