Simran Lal

CEO

Good Earth

Simran Lal is the young, driving force behind Good Earth, the leading lifestyle store setup by Anita Lal in 1996.

With a Masters Degree in History of Art and a Graduate Degree in Product Development and Merchandising from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) New York, she brings a fine sensibility and a professional approach to the business.

Lal was instrumental in locating the space for the Good Earth flagship Store at Raghuvanshi Mansion, Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

“When I first saw Raghuvanshi Mansion, I was awestruck by the sheer structure, high ceilings and endless space. I felt that I had finally found the place to create the Good Earth of my dreams.”

As CEO, she provides strategic input on the position and direction of Good Earth as a leading design based brand that reflects contemporary style in home décor and interiors.