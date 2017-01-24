Snapdeal experienced highest sales in the North during Unbox India sale

Snapdeal’s Unbox India sale that took place on January 21st and ended on January 23rd experienced maximum sales in the North region, followed closely by the West and South, the company said in a press release.

Sales of premium mobiles, smart TVs, and laptops were recorded the most in the metropolitan cities. Due to additional given offers like 15% discount and 5X reward points on HDFC cards and zero EMI options, a huge spike was recorded in the sale of consumer electronics and durables specifically.

Commenting on the same, Senior Vice President (Business) at Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha said, “As a way to celebrate Republic Day this year, we were extremely proud to showcase India’s vast range of crafts for our consumers. The response from the consumers has been very encouraging, and we will continue to find similar ways to connect our consumers’ with our country’s heritage.”

Celebrating the spirit of ‘Indianness”, the Unbox India Sale offered specially curated offers and deals as part of its “Pride of India” store; a one-stop shop for all products made in India. High selling products from the curated store included traditional temple jewellery, handicrafts and artefacts from states like Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, artisanal textiles and clothing items like sarees, attar, ethnic footwear from across the country.