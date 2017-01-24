UberEATS to begin food delivery service in India soon

Uber, a taxi-hailing firm is all set to launch its food-delivery app, UberEATS very soon in India, the company announced on Monday.

The restaurant food delivery service, which first began in 2014 in Los Angeles, has been slowly making its way across the globe – and it’s currently available in 58 cities. The company ahead of the India launch wants feedback from consumers, and is also opening the floor to restaurant and delivery partners.

Uber, which announced plans to invest $1 billion in India in 2015, said that the India launch would be a major step in its regional expansion.

“We’re excited to help everyone discover great food through the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, our technology, and the Uber delivery network,” said Uber’s Raghuveer, in a blog post.

Uber is ready to expand its footprint into the logistics business — to start with, the cab-hailing company will start delivering food from the nearby restaurants to your doorsteps, with its UberEATS service.

Uber isn’t the first cab service trying its hand on food delivery. Ola, a while back, had announced Ola Cafe to deliver grocery in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. However, the service was shut down within a year following competition from the likes of Swiggy and Zomato.

The company plans to use the same technology that it uses for the transport app, and hopes to make food delivery as easy as ordering a cab.