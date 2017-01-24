Metro Cash & Carry, Amplus to install solar rooftops at outlets

Metro Cash & Carry (Metro) on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Amplus Energy Solutions to install solar rooftop projects at select Metro outlets across India.

“Metro will begin with solar rooftop units at five of its outlets in Telangana, West Bengal and Punjab, and intends to follow up with more installations in the coming months,” the company said in a statement.

“Amplus Energy will invest around Rs 25 crore to install solar rooftops at Metro outlets in five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal,” it added.

Gurugram-based Amplus will handle installation, operation and maintenance of the project for at least 25 years, the statement said.

“Our association will help us drastically reduce our dependence on coal- or diesel-based power generation for our outlets and move to clean and renewable energy consumption,” Chief Executive of Metro, Arvind Mediratta said in the statement.

Energy Chief Executive of Amplus, Sanjeev Aggarwal said: “The large format retail outlets provide a perfect avenue for us to install solar rooftop panels.”