H&M all set to open third store in Pune next month

Fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) is all set to open its third store in Pune at Amanora Town Center Mall, Pune on Thursday, 9 February 2017, the company said in a statement.

Spread over 23,000 sq.ft., the new store will offer fashion inspiration for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men, teenagers and kids. There will also be dedicated sections for accessories, footwear, lingerie and athletic apparel, with new items arriving in the store daily.

Those in queue before 11 am on the opening day can expect fun surprises and foot tapping music. The first three customers will be rewarded with H&M gift cards worth Rs. 10,000 Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively, while the next 200 fashion lovers in queue will receive gift cards worth Rs 500.

Currently, H&M has two stores in Pune at High Street Phoenix and Westend Mall, Aundh.

The retailer – which opened its first store in New Delhi’s Select CityWalk Mall last year – had previously said it plans to open 50 single-brand retail stores in India through a foreign direct investment route with a total investment of $115-million. H&M currently operates around 3,900 stores across 59 countries.