Amazon says Tier III cities drove its first sale of 2017

E-commerce major Amazon India saw significant growth in new customer additions in tier III cities during its first three-day sale of 2017.

The e-commerce giant says it saw growth from cities like like Virudhunagar, Sambalpur and Kolhapur and that it also witnessed a 200 per cent growth overall between January 20-22, 2017 as compared to a normal day.

“Amazon.in saw remarkable new customer growth in tier III cities, including Patiala (1,084 per cent), Virudhunagar (630 per cent), Sambalpur (475 per cent), Kolhapur (400 per cent) among others,” Amazon.in said in a statement.

It added that the daily units sold exceeded Diwali and the New Year sale which witnessed 200 per cent growth over a usual day.

“We are humbled by the massive customer interest in Amazon’s Great Indian Sale and are excited by the new benchmarks set for daily units, cashless payments using Amazon Pay, and Prime,” Amazon India V-P and Country Head Amit Agarwal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The company saw its new customer acquisition rate matching the peak of Diwali shopping season and witnessed over 185 per cent rise compared to a normal day. The growth was even stronger in tier II and III geographies (200 per cent).

All product categories grew in the range of 2x-7x as compared to a regular day, the company said.

Besides, sellers from tier II and below geographies witnessed growth of over 135 per cent as compared to a normal day.