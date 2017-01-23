Kroger stores all set to hire 10,000 employees for supermarket division

“Kroger’s growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers – and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits,” said Kroger’s Group Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Tim Massa. “We’re looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other.”

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” he added, noting that about 70 per cent of Kroger’s store managers started as part-time clerks.

Kroger also hired more than 9,000 veterans in 2016, and has hired more than 44,000 veterans since 2009 as part of its commitment to active duty troops and the nation’s 23 million veterans through “Honoring Our Heroes,” a multi-faceted program the company designed to show the company’s deep gratitude to military service men and women and their families.

In addition, Kroger is proud to have helped the “100,000 Jobs Mission” surpass its original goal in January 2014, seven years early. The “100,000 Jobs Mission” is a coalition of more than 130 companies with the common goal of hiring more than 100,000 transitioning service members and military veterans by 2020.

Kroger and its subsidiaries also operate an expanding ClickList offering – a personalized, order online, pick up at the store service – in addition to 2,253 pharmacies, 787 convenience stores, 324 fine jewelry stores, 1,439 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States.