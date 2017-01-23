There’s great potential in menswear market: Designer Gaurav Khanijo

Emerging designer Gaurav Khanijo says menswear fashion week should take place in the country as there is great potential in the market for men, when it comes to fashion.

Asked if he feels there should be more of menswear fashion week, Khanijo told IANS in an e-mail interaction: “Yes, definitely! Fashion is serious business and we need to promote the same on a larger scale for it to grow because there is a great potential in the menswear market.”

The designer, who is all set to showcase his collection at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 under his label Khanijo, says there is need to revive fashion week for men to promote menswear more.

Does he feel that Indian men are willing to experiment when it comes to fashion?

Khanijo said: “Yes, thanks to the internet, social media, fashion magazines, celebrity stylists, online fashion retailers… Stylists have to be given credit for the same. When they don’t play it safe, the men also feel it safe to play out-of-the-box. The exposure is there now because of which more and more men are willing to experiment,” he said.

The designer is all set to showcase 16 looks at the fashion gala, which commences on February 1. He would be showcasing ensembles in dirty powder pastels, neutral oatmeal, browns and ivory.

Talking about the fabrics, the designer says: “The fabrics are mostly linens (Indian, Irish and Italian), cottons and handloom silk blends. Working with natural fabrics is a signature of the label.”

Khanijo, who is known for his minimal designs for the collection he designs for men, says there is not much to experiment with the menswear silhouettes.

“But there is enough room for us to experiment in terms of cuts, textures, fabrics, and finishes. We try as much as we can to play around with fabrics and colours,” he added.

The five-day fashion gala concludes on February 5, when celebrated designer Anita Dongre will be bringing the curtains down with her ‘Liquid Gold’ collection.