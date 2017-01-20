Celebrate this Republic Day with Snapdeal’s ‘Unbox India Sale’

Snapdeal unveils its mega ‘Unbox India Sale’ for 2017 this Republic Day, celebrating 68 years of India’s journey as one of the biggest democracies in the world. The 72 hour deal marathon starts January 21st – 23rd, entailing attractive hourly deals with discounts upto 70% on Mobiles, Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Men’s/Women’s Fashion, Kids, Daily Needs & more.

Commenting on the upcoming Unbox India Sale, Senior Vice President – Business, Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha said, “Our aim is to unbox happiness keeping the pride of being Indian intact and what better occasion than Republic Day to do so for our customers. With yet another offering from Snapdeal, we are set to incite pride in our customers with a host of amazing offers. Snapdeal’s Unbox India Sale will bring in unmatched prices on India’s most loved and trusted brands and open a plethora of shopping options for our valued customers. We are certain our valued customers will make Unbox India sale a thumping success.”

Celebrating the spirit of ‘desiness’, Snapdeal’s Unbox India Sale would also feature a specially curated store titled ‘Pride of India’, a one-stop shop for all products made in India. The specially curated store encapsulates India’s rich culture in its true essence. Be it the traditional temple jewellery of the South, to the pearls from the land of the Nizams- Hyderabad to the spicy pickles of Rajasthan, the store brings it all.

The sale also gives the users a chance to be one of the 72 top spenders to win 2N/3D free stay at Club Mahindra Resort. Along with getting a free Whopper voucher from Burger King on every purchase, the sale would also enable users to avail free home delivery of Reliance Jio Sim with unlimited access to data, voice and SMS.

Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail a 15% instant discount and 5X reward points, making it the quintessential offer at the beginning of the year.