There’s visible evolution in Indian fashion: Tarun Tahiliani

Veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who has been in the industry for over two decades, says there’s a definite evolution in the sense of style among people, given their increasing exposure.

“When it comes to Indian fashion, there is a visible evolution. Once you get comfortable in western outfits people get used to the fit and proportion so they start enjoying well cut and fitted clothes which are easy to move around in,” Tahiliani told IANS in an email interview.

The designer, who launched his eponymous label in 1990, says he understands that one needs to be more accessible to the changing demographic.

“Indians now understand western principles of cut and construct, fit and finish and we will have to deliver. As Indians become wealthier, their standards are more exacting and the industry is gearing up for just that,” said the designer, who styled global icon Oprah Winfrey in an orange and pink Kanjeevaram sari during her visit to India in 2011.

“India’s propensity to consume is gaining an international audience and this is changing the competitive landscape,” he added.

Tahiliani’s label creates couture, occasion wear and ready-to-wear in a fusion of Indian craftsmanship and fine textiles with contemporary, international chic styles.

Known for his bridal wear, he says light outfits that do not restrict movement, is a pivotal fashion trend.

“As most bridal wear revolves around couture, there is no fun in heavy clothes which restrict movement and come in the way of the wedding celebrations. Hence, the shift to lighter outfits is a key trend,” added the designer, who has styled Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lisa Haydon, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

The designer is all set to showcase his collection titled ‘Chashme Shahi’ on the fourth day of the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2017, which commences on February 1 at Jio Garden here.

Talking about his collection, he said: “Chashme Shahi (is like) a spring of freshness and lightness, of pared down finesse, restraint and elegant draping, spring flowers and delicate chikankari. As dressing in the day becomes more casual, the collections move more towards the evening – changes in lifestyle herald a change in fashion.”

For the collection, Tahiliani says he has taken inspiration from Mughal architecture and gardens.

“The ‘Chashme Shahi’ line reveals clothes that transform into a breathtaking aria of fantasy and romance,” he said, adding that the cool garments create an offering reminiscent of summer and all that it brings with it.

He will be showcasing his collection along with a string of designers like Falguni-Shane Peacock, Anita Dongre, Anushree Reddy, Amit Aggarwal and Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2017, which gets underway here on February 1.