K Radhakrishan,

Co-Founder,

GrocerMax

Radha, as he is popularly known, has been a retail professional for over 30 years. A passionate food retailer all his life, and an incorrigible foodie, he claims that retail is the most refreshing career anyone can aspire for.

He started his career as a tea taster, made Noodles (Top Ramen), grew Shrimps, sold frozen seafood (Sumeru), and then started in Modern Trade in 1998 with Foodworld. Then two stints thereafter, first as CEO Reliance Retail (founding team) and then President of the FreshFoods division, in Future Group, allowed him to understand the scale and depth of retailing in India.

He is a sports enthusiast and has played hockey at the state level and was the National Karate Champion for two years. Widely travelled over 15 countries, he believes that if you like what you do, you don’t have to work a day in your life.