Alibaba’s Jack Ma shows interest in investing in Pakistan; meets PM Sharif

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s Chairman Jack Ma, in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Davos, has said that his company has a lot of interest in investing in the country.

According to a ANI report: The two met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum.

Jack said his company has closely followed positive economic developments in Pakistan and is ready to invest in building e-commerce platform.

He said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided immense opportunities.

Sharif invited Ma to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

While accepting the invitation, Ma invited the Prime Minister to visit his company’s hub at Ghuangzou.

Jack mentioned that 60 million companies worldwide are only benefiting at the moment and to benefit developing countries, he plans to invest in SMEs.