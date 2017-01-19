The right retail strategy for successful e-commerce in the age of Amazon

Understand what’s happening to you and your customers. It’s time to take control of this serious and potentially dire situation by first getting a grip on what’s ownable—like the customer experience and how you execute on it.

Today and far into the future, the “fittest” retailer must deliver a consistent, frictionless consumer experience across channels, personalized interactions, transparency in the order and shipment process, as well as 24/7 service.

These increased demands, driven in part by shifting expectations set by Amazon and others, are pressuring retailers to quickly improve Omnichannel experiences and execution. And there are compelling reasons for acting quickly, particularly when you analyze consumer demands and generational segments.

