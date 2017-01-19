Haldiram Group of Companies: A delicious growth story

The Delhi NCR-based Haldiram Group of Companies is a leading manufacturer of namkeens, sweets, western snacks, and ready-to-eat food ranges, under the trademark ‘Haldiram’s’. The group caters to the North Indian and foreign markets and also runs a chain of restaurants-cum-showrooms in North India.

The group companies are promoted by two first generation entrepreneurs, M L Agarwal (Group Chairman) and M S Agarwal (Group Vice Chairman), having more than 35 years of experience each in this line of business.

Haldiram’s launched its first retail outlet in Delhi in 1983, and since then there has been no looking back. From being a small snack company to launching food retail outlets, to exporting its wide range of products to various countries in due course of time, the brand’s journey has been one of highs.

Known for setting trends, Halidram’s was the first company in India to introduce branded namkeens. It then went on to pioneer new ways of packaging these namkeens. It also taught India that how traditional street food could be consumed in a hygienic environment.

Extensive Footprint

Currently, the group owns and operates 50 outlets – both restaurants and retail outlets – in 11 cities in five states across North India. For the financial year 2015-16, Haldiram’s reported an annual retail turnover of Rs 537.29 crore. As on March 13, 2016, it had a total retail area of 3,03,627 sq.ft. to its credit, while its average monthly sales per sq.ft. was Rs 17,686 and same store sales growth was 5 per cent.

Operations

The company’s vision is to be the most admired Indian food and beverage brand through professionalization, innovation, expansion, strategic approach and business acquisition. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Delhi NCR.

To further strengthen its manufacturing and enhance distribution, Haldiram’s has recently acquired Akash Namkeen, an Indore-based manufacturer and exporter of namkeen and sweets.

The company’s manufacturing facility meets international standard of GMP, GHP and food safety. It has obtained an ISO 22000:2005 certifi cation and its plant is approved by FDA, USA. It has advance in-house laboratories for checking of physical, chemical and microbiological analysis.

For its restaurants, the company has started a centralized base kitchen to cater to the requirements of all the restaurant locations from a single manufacturing facility. This will help to keep uniform taste across all its outlets. The base kitchen is equipped with latest equipment and modern technology. It also maintains international standards of manufacturing and quality control.

Product Offerings

Haldiram’s product portfolio encompasses Indian namkeens, western snacks, papads, ready to eat foods, frozen foods, bakery products, syrups, pasta, vermicelli, macaroni and snack pallets.

Technology Integration

On the manufacturing front, the company has installed advanced systems and processes (online check) such as online x-ray machines, online metal detectors, scanners, etc., to ensure food safety.

Haldiram’s has also started its e-commerce operations. Except for some perishable products that are shipped only in Delhi NCR, its online store, www.haldiramsonline.com, caters pan India. A secure online payment facility is also available.

Winning Accolades

All products of Haldiram’s are manufactured in automated process without human touch that lends same quality, taste and texture. Innovative packaging – such as namkeens in zip pouches, sweets in tins, syrups in glass bottles, and ready-to-eat food stuff in retorted pouches, ensures a longer shelf life and freshness. It also adds to consumers’ convenience.

The company’s goal is to provide value for money without compromising on the quality. Its restaurants also strive to preserve authentic taste, maintain safety and hygiene to provide excellent food experience to its customers.

Marketing and Promotions

The company undertakes various business and brand promotion activities, including signage, OOH, print media. Now, it is focusing on social media also and is present on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

Future Plans

Continuing its mouth-watering growth story, Halidram’s is planning to introduce various new food products and categories in the coming future.