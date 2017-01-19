Big Bazaar announces Republic Day Sale – Sabse Saste 6 Din; introduces quick checkout

Kishore Biyani led Big Bazaar has announced its Republic Day sale from January 21-26. The retail giant has also introduced a new feature for the benefit of the consumers – Quick Checkout.

During sale days, Big Bazaar will give an exclusive opportunity to its customers to ‘Skip the Billing Line’. For Sabse Saste 6 Din event, customers will be able to reduce their checkout time by booking their ‘Quick Checkout’ time slot online at www.bigbazaar.com.

This unique concept is a step by the Big Bazaar team to address the time that customers spend in the billing line. Customers will be able to book their ‘Tokens’ for quick checkout online on Bigbazaar’s website between January 20–25. Limited tokens will be available and booking will be done on first come first serve basis only.

The consumer need to log on to bigbazaar.com, select the store which he/she wants to visit during the sale period and also select a particular time slot. The cost of booking a slot online is Rs 100 and this amount will be reduced from the bill amount at the store.

On payment of Rs 100, the customer will receive an SMS and an email with his unique ‘Token number’ which can then be shown at the store at the special Quick Checkout counters.

This is first of its kind initiative by Big Bazaar to make shopping convenient during Sabse Saste 6 Din. Every year lot of consumer visit Big Bazaar stores during Sabse Saste 6 Din. In order to make this shopping expedition a hassle free experience, the ‘Quick Checkout’ feature has been introduced.