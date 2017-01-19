Coca-Cola India announces new organisation structure

Beverages multinational Coca-Cola’s Indian arm on Thursday said it will introduce a new organisation structure in keeping with the economic reforms being undertaken in India.

In a statement here, the company said the new structure also enables its business to be a growth engine for its American parent firm by capitalising on emerging opportunities like e-commerce, modern trade, new beverages and digitisation.

“To lead this change, Shehnaz Gill, a 12-year veteran of the Coca-Cola system will take over the newly created role of senior vice president operations for India,” the statement said.

“He will serve as the franchise head for all the 14 bottlers operating in India and will report to Venkatesh Kini, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia,” said the statement.

“Under the new operating structure effective January 2017, the franchise management function of Coca-Cola India has been organised for geographical synergies instead of bottling territories,” Kini said in the statement.

“Now that we have built a solid foundation for our business over the last two decades, we are ready to embrace India as one national market with common commercial metrics, marketing calendars and market execution standards,” he added.