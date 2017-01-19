Multi-designer store for men opens in Delhi

Multi-designer store for men opens in Delhi

By  
-
SHARE

Amaare, a multi-designer store for men, has opened its doors to chic men in the capital.

Multi-designer store for men opens in Delhi
Amaare is an umbrella for designer collections by Rina Dhaka, Kunal Rawal, SS Homme and many more. It ranges from Indian occasion wear, formal suits, shoes to accessories

Launched on January 15, it is based in South Extension. Amaare is an umbrella for designer collections by , , and many more. It ranges from Indian occasion wear, formal suits, shoes to accessories.

The bespoke gentleman’s section includes fabric offerings from international brands such as , , and .

Managing Director, , said in a statement: “With the launch, we aim to provide our consumers with a one-stop shop for all their fashion needs.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR