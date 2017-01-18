Ganesh Subramanian

Founder and CEO

Stylumia

Ganesh Subramanian is the Founder and CEO of Stylumia. His focus is solving consumer facing challenges across the fashion chain at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. In addition to successfully helping startups, Subramanian’s experience includes brand building, supply chain, operations in leading brand and retail organisations.

He specialises in innovation, leadership, creation, brand development, merchandising, supply chain and process excellence.

He has also worked with Myntra.com as Head – New Initiatives and was responsible for creating learning opportunities by giving guest lectures foccused on Indian youth in leading institutes of the country (IIT’s, IIM’s and others) and Indian and International Internet, retail, e-tail and investment forums.

Prior to Myntra, he was associated with Walmart as Vice President and General Merchandising Manager and led the fashion, footwear, baby needs (solutions), jewellery and accessories (Softlines) business in India across all retail formats.

Reliance Retail, Tommy Hilfiger, Arvind Brands, Indus League Clothing Ltd, Morarjee Textiles Ltd and Coats Viyella India are the few other companies he has worked for.