Yepme to sell over 3,000 products on fashion portal Fynd

Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal, has welcomed online fashion retailer Yepme on board its platform. Fynd’s debut collaboration with one of India’s biggest online fashion brands offers an enviable collection of clothes, footwear and accessories for both men and women.

Through this strategic partnership, all the 3,000+ products listed on Yepme will now be made available on Fynd, ensuring all the fashion enthusiasts get their style fix on a single platform.

Yepme has created a benchmark in the online fashion industry by delivering close to 500,000 units to its customers every month. The fashion brand has also branched out into brick-and-mortar stores.

Commenting on the new partnership, Fynd Co-founder, Harsh Shah, said, “We are happy to welcome aboard a coveted online fashion brand like Yepme. In the coming days, we plan to enhance the offerings of Yepme on our platform. The purpose of the alliance is to give customers all their preferred choice of styles and brands on a single platform and connect them precisely to the kind of fashion they are looking for. Yepme is already a hit amongst several shoppers, and we are sure this association is sure to drive in more customers on Fynd and reinforce our position as the ultimate fashion shopping destination for people across the country.”

Manager- Strategic Alliances, Yepme, Shilpa Guglani said, “We are delighted to partner with Fynd. They have been instrumental to ensure best brand positioning for us. We recommend Fynd to be a platform for all fashion labels due to their design and technical skills in all areas of the e-commerce industry. Their turn around time has been pretty good and up to a level of satisfaction from all departments. They have also shown a perfect implementation of new sales strategy.”

Fynd’s model is based on making optimal use of both online and offline forms of retail and channelizing their combined outreach for a superior customer experience from the most prominent brands in the country.

The O2O company directly sources products across various categories including clothing, footwear, jewellery and accessories. Fynd aims to bolster this proposition through this latest strategic tie-up.