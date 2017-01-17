Coca Cola eyes setting up plant in Sri Lanka to feed demands...

Coca Cola eyes setting up plant in Sri Lanka to feed demands in India

American beverages major Coca-Cola Co may set up a plant in Sri Lanka to feed demands in India, which has the highest demand of the firm’s products in South Asia, the Sri Lankan finance ministry on Monday said.

The Atlanta-based firm's products include Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Thums Up and Limca, juices and juice-based drinks like Minute Maid and Maaza, packaged water, as well as Kinley soda

Coca-Cola’s interest was expressed by the Asia Pacific chiefs of the company when they met the finance minister here over the weekend, it said in a statement.

They pointed out that, “Sri Lanka could be developed into a production hub to re-export their products to India. India has the highest demand for products in the South Asian region.”

The non-alcoholic beverages market in India is said to be around US $5 billion, according to the data available on the website of Indian Beverage Association, which is formed by firms with direct and allied interests in the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

