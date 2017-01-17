Fabindia ropes in Karan Kumar as Head of Brand and Marketing

Ethnic retailer Fabindia has appointed Karan Kumar as its Head of Brand and Marketing.

“Kumar, a management committee member at ITC, till recently was heading consumer and retail brand marketing, digital initiatives and Omnichannel technology innovations at ITC’s lifestyle retailing business. He was promoted to this role in September 2015,” Fabindia said in a statement.

In a career spanning more than 15 years at ITC, Kumar has been a part of the senior leadership team across its apparel retail, stationery and FMCG businesses, the statement said.

His work led to creation of strong and successful business brands across a diverse set of categories across ITC businesses, it added.