Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens first store in Western India at Ishanya

Ishanya, home lifestyle destination, has announced the opening of America’s leading home furniture brand, Ashley Furniture HomeStore. This is the brand’s first store in western India. The announcement was jointly made by Vice-President Sales, Asia, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Robin Lim and CEO, Ishanya, Mahesh M.

Established in 1945, Ashley is one of the largest manufacturers and retailers of home furniture in the world and number one in the US with over 695 locations in 28 countries. This new store that spreads over 12,000 sq ft, has been set up with an investment of close to Rs 3 crore.

The store at Ishanya will showcase living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, home accents, mattresses and much more as different living styles that Ashley is known for. The store’s style lineup will include thoughtfully designed living styles such as Urbanology, Vintage Casual, Traditional, Contemporary and New Traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Ishanya, Mahesh M said, “We are pleased to bring Ashley HomeStore at Ishanya and present to the people of Pune and beyond. We offer an assortment of multiple living styles which while being truly American is attuned to Indian sensibilities. As homemakers move from ascribed to aspired identities, Ishanya has been the only specialty home and décor destination to offer customers the choicest selection range curated from India and abroad. Ashley Furniture HomeStore is yet another milestone step in that journey.”

Vice-President of Sales, Asia, Ashley HomeStores, Robin Lim said, “Ashley Furniture HomeStore provides an amazing selection of home furnishings and industry-leading values that translate into real savings and a new level convenience for our customers. Ashley is a brand name that people have come to trust. This trust has led to its growth into the #1 selling furniture store brand in the world. Ishanya being positioned as a home and interior’s destination fits perfectly into our market strategy.”

Overview on Home and Interior Retail Industry

Home décor and interior industry in India is going through a rapid change and so is organized retailing. Over the last five years, India has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for home furnishing products in APAC. According to a Redseer Consulting Report, the home furniture industry in India was worth US $25 billion in 2016 and by 2020, it is expected to grow to US $35 billion.

Sharing his insights on the trends in home interiors industry, Mahesh added, “Focus on home fashion has been steadily catching up over the last few years with rapidly increasing disposable incomes, aspirational buyers who look forward to improve their lifestyles and greater international exposure. There is a significant pool of aspirational consumers who have their own sense of style and take pride in imparting a bit of their own personality to the look of their homes. These factors are drawing the attention of large and established international brands who are keen to capture the potential of these Tier I markets.”

“The scenario in home and interiors retail spans from standardization to mass customization to personalization, wherein customers look forward to design and product exclusivity and retailers that are able to innovate and offer customized experiences are reaping the benefits. We at Ishanya are always listening to the customer’s voice and hence transforming experiences by moving away from a commoditized shopping experience to a significantly unique value proposition thereby creating differentiated wholesome experiences,” concludes Mahesh.