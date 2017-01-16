Kolkata organises unique street food festival

In a unique street food carnival in the city, leading fine dining restaurants and a national TV channel joined hands to tickle the taste buds of visitors with the support of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

And lending voice to the ‘Cause’ was Indian Pop Icon Usha Uthup who crooned ‘Ilish Machher Paturi Pona Machher Kalia’ (Hilsa steaks marinated with ground spices and then wrapped in oily banana leave and Rohu Curry with curd) as the theme song of the carnival – teasingly titled ‘Restorar Rangbazi’.

“Being a diehard foodie and also a Kolkatan I believe in action and not in words when it comes to culinary matters. So let’s enjoy and participate,” Uthup said before crooning ”Kolkata Kolkata Don’t worry Kolkata” in her inimitable style at the fair ground today.

Mayor Sovon Chatterjee said KMC would always patronise such initiatives.

Several leading city-based eateries rolled out their lip-smacking signature dishes at the ‘Rangbazi’, according to a press release.