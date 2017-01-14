Heritage Fresh opens 75th store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad based supermarket chain, Heritage Fresh has further consolidated its retail presence in Hyderabad by opening its 75th supermarket at NSL ICON on Banjara Hills Road No 12 on Friday.

The 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket market was inaugurated by the President of Heritage Foods Limited, Dr M Sambasiva Rao in the presence of customers and store employees.

Heritage Fresh is now the largest supermarket chain in Hyderabad by store count (75) and by carpet area (3 lakh sq.ft). Incidentally this is the largest carpet area for any supermarket in India at any one city level. Heritage Fresh has 130 supermarkets with a carpet area of about 4.6 lakh sq.ft in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

In this financial year itself the chain has launched 22 stores till date and is expected to launch another 8 stores by March 2017.

On this occasion COO – Retail and Bakery, Dharmender Matai said, “We are happy to open our 75th store in Hyderabad on Banjara Hills Road no 12, here we have wide parking area, about 10,000 products and 1,000 plus offers to enhance consumers’ shopping experience”

About Heritage Foods

The Heritage Group, founded in the year 1992 by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is one of the fastest growing public listed companies in India, with six-business divisions-Dairy, Retail, Agri, Bakery, Renewable Energy and Vetca under its flagship Company Heritage Foods Limited (Formerly known as Heritage Foods (India) Limited).

The annual turnover of Heritage Foods was Rs 2380.58 crore in financial year 2015-16.

Currently Heritage’s milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharastra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana and NCR Delhi and its retail stores across Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Integrated agri operations are in Chittoor and Medak districts and these are the backbone to retail operations and the state of art bakery plant at Uppal, Hyderabad and Telangana.