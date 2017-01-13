Bhavik Jhaveri

Founder and CEO

Pretr

Bhavik Jhaveri is a serial technoprenure and an emerging market observer. He strongly believes in the power of teaming, innovation and crowd sourcing.

He is the founder and CEO of Pretr which is building India’s largest Omnichannel marketplace.

Apart from this, he has also founded Ambab Infotech, India-based leading consumer Internet and mobility technology company. As a business builder, Ambab partners with the best entrepreneurs, enterprise and global companies to build digital footprints from scratch, extending Omnichanel technology, go to market operations and deep analytics expertise at every step.

Jhaveri has successfully founded and built some of the leading ventures in e-commerce, consumer internet and digital media space across India and global markets.

He was also Co-founder and Director – Technology at Craftsvilla, Partner – Technology at TrueFacet, CTO as Deals And You and Business Head at E-Billing Solutions.

Some of his recent developments at Ambab includes Shoppers Stop’s eCommerce initiatives, NDTV’s Indianroots.com, Getit Infomedia Group’s Askme.com, Smile Group’s Dealsandyou.com and Nexus/Lightspeed backed Craftsvilla.com.

Jhaveri loves startups and is committed to build strong startup ecosystem in country.

He has been appointed a Chief Mentor at Venture Nursery an India based top Accelerator program.

Recently have partnered in a US based c2c reverse commerce venture in jewellery space called truefacet.com.