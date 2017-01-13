Lipault Paris partners with French style icon Ines De La Fressange

Globally-renowned women’s fashion luggage brand, Lipault Paris has partnered with French style icon Ines De La Fressange to design a collection of bags and luggage items styled in the pure lines and colours reminiscent of French women.

A quintessential Parisan brand, Lipault is admired for its superior quality and tasteful products. The brand has its design and development HQ in Paris, one of top fashion capitals of the world.

Regarded as an expert in French way of life, Ines is known for her unique style and sense of Parisian touch among the international fashion and media fraternity. She is a business woman, a writer and an art director for her own brand name which is quickly growing in France and worldwide with ready-to-wear lines and other accessories.

Lipault x Ines de La Fressange Paris collection is an outcome of elegant, minimalist design signed by Lipault and must-have colours and a touch of Parisian chic signed by Ines. The collection includes elegant, easy to carry, and easy to match assortment of bags and luggage.

Lipault was brought to India by the Samsonite Group in December 2015. The brand was originally founded by François and Karine Lipovetsky in 2005, and acquired by Samsonite Group in April 2014.

In India, Lipault is positioned as an accessible luxury international brand. In contrast to other countries, it caters to a niche market in India, though it only enhances its aspiration value and exclusivity.

The brand spread in the Indian market has been instrumental with its launch within the retail space as well as in department stores. The existing Samsonite stores – Samsonite Black Label and Classic stores – have been a strong distribution channel for Lipault. Apart from its presence in Samsonite showrooms across the country, Lipault also has opened a string of exclusive brand stores in the key metro cities of India.

Lipault x Ines de La Fressange Paris collection will be available from March 2017 in all Lipault retail outlets and Samsonite Black Label and Classic stores.